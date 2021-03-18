    Ex-NFL TE Kellen Winslow Jr. Reportedly Sued for Sexual Misconduct at Gym

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021

    FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, former NFL football player Kellen Winslow Jr., center, leaves his arraignment in Vista, Calif. Winslow, a former NFL No. 1 draft pick and son of a Hall of Famer who starred for his hometown San Diego Chargers, goes on trial Monday, May 20, 2019, on multiple charges including raping two women last year and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.(Hayne Palmour/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
    Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

    Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual crimes, now faces a civil lawsuit from a victim of lewd conduct by Winslow in a public place.

    TMZ Sports reported Thursday a woman said in the court filing that two interactions with Winslow at a Southern California gym in February 2019 left her with "great pain of mind and body, shock, [and] emotional distress."

    The woman, who was 77 at the time, is seeking unspecified damages.

    She stated the first interaction occurred Feb. 13, 2019, at Crunch Fitness in Carlsbad, California. She said she saw Winslow masturbating near her, after which he approached her and proceeded to make "made lewd and offensive remarks" while pointing to his penis, per TMZ.

    Nine days later, she was in the same gym's Jacuzzi when Winslow entered and began to touch her without her consent. The lewd conduct charge he was found guilty of were included in the criminal trial that resulted in the 14-year sentence.

    The 37-year-old San Diego native pleaded guilty to two felonies as part of a plea agreement in November 2019 that capped his maximum sentence at 18 years instead of the potential for life in prison.

    His defense attorney, Marc Carlos, said his client suffered frontal lobe damage and showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease from repeated head trauma that a 2017 study found was present in 110 of 111 (99.1 percent) former NFL players, according to CNN's Daniella Emanuel.

    CTE currently cannot be diagnosed outside of an autopsy, so it wasn't an available legal defense for Winslow during the criminal case.

    Winslow played college football at the University of Miami before being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

    He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets during a 10-year professional career. He last played during the 2013 season.

    Related

      Grades for Wednesday NFL Deals ✍️

      The new league year is officially HERE. We react to every signing and trade from today 📲

      Grades for Wednesday NFL Deals ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Grades for Wednesday NFL Deals ✍️

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Lindsay Hits Free Agency

      Broncos and former Pro Bowl RB mutually agree to rescind RFA tender

      Lindsay Hits Free Agency
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lindsay Hits Free Agency

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Patrick Chung Retires

      Longtime Pats safety and 3x Super Bowl champ calls it a career after 11 seasons

      Patrick Chung Retires
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Patrick Chung Retires

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Free-Agency Live Tracker 📰

      Get the latest updates and buzz as free agency continues 📲

      NFL Free-Agency Live Tracker 📰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Free-Agency Live Tracker 📰

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report