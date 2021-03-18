Ex-NFL TE Kellen Winslow Jr. Reportedly Sued for Sexual Misconduct at Gym

Hayne Palmour/Associated Press

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II, who was recently sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual crimes, now faces a civil lawsuit from a victim of lewd conduct by Winslow in a public place.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday a woman said in the court filing that two interactions with Winslow at a Southern California gym in February 2019 left her with "great pain of mind and body, shock, [and] emotional distress."

The woman, who was 77 at the time, is seeking unspecified damages.

She stated the first interaction occurred Feb. 13, 2019, at Crunch Fitness in Carlsbad, California. She said she saw Winslow masturbating near her, after which he approached her and proceeded to make "made lewd and offensive remarks" while pointing to his penis, per TMZ.

Nine days later, she was in the same gym's Jacuzzi when Winslow entered and began to touch her without her consent. The lewd conduct charge he was found guilty of were included in the criminal trial that resulted in the 14-year sentence.

The 37-year-old San Diego native pleaded guilty to two felonies as part of a plea agreement in November 2019 that capped his maximum sentence at 18 years instead of the potential for life in prison.

His defense attorney, Marc Carlos, said his client suffered frontal lobe damage and showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease from repeated head trauma that a 2017 study found was present in 110 of 111 (99.1 percent) former NFL players, according to CNN's Daniella Emanuel.

CTE currently cannot be diagnosed outside of an autopsy, so it wasn't an available legal defense for Winslow during the criminal case.

Winslow played college football at the University of Miami before being selected by the Cleveland Browns with the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft.

He also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New York Jets during a 10-year professional career. He last played during the 2013 season.