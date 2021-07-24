Bears Rumors: Anthony Miller Traded to Texans in Late-Round Draft-Pick Swap

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have traded wide receiver Anthony Miller to the Houston Texans, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.



Rapoport added that the Bears and Texans have agreed to a "late-round pick swap" to complete the deal.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported March 16 that the Bears were looking to trade the 26-year-old and that he was "likely to be dealt." On April 7, Rapoport reported that the Bears were discussing dealing Miller.

That trade has finally come to fruition.

Miller, who was selected with the 51st overall pick by Chicago in the 2018 draft after it traded up with the New England Patriots, caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two touchdowns last season.

He had seven touchdowns during his 2018 rookie season and followed that up with a career-high 52 catches for 656 yards and two more scores in 2019.

Miller had a career-low 9.9 yards per reception last season during a year when the Bears started with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback before moving to Nick Foles and then back again to the Week 1 starter. Chicago's offense as a whole struggled, with the team averaging the 11th-fewest points per game in the 32-team NFL.

The Memphis product ended the year as the team's No. 3 wideout behind Allen Robinson II and Darnell Mooney, who had the second-most catches and second-most targets on the team.

Ultimately, Miller had less of a presence in this year's offense than he had in each of the team's previous two seasons, and it appears Chicago is ready to move on.

However, Miller may just need a change of scenery as he looks to rejuvenate his career in Houston, whose wideout room includes Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, rookie Nico Collins, Andre Roberts and Keke Coutee, among others.