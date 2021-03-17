Sting, Darby Allin Confront Team Tazz on AEW Dynamite

Don Feria/Associated Press

Sting and Darby Allin were all set to take part in an interview with Tony Schiavone on top of the entrance ramp during AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, but they were rudely interrupted yet again.

The first instance occurred after Allin challenged anyone in the Dark Order to take a shot at his TNT title in honor of ex-TNT champ Brodie Lee, who passed away last October.

However, Lance Archer rudely inserted himself into the conversation and challenged the TNT champion for his belt, undoubtedly setting up a feud between those two.

The second occurred when Team Tazz showed up and started talking trash. There is certainly bad blood between the two sides after their numerous fights of late, including a Street Fight at the March 7 Revolution pay-per-view. Sting and Darby Allin won that one over Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

Tazz seemed ready to continue the frostiness between the two sides, but Cage was having none of it. He clearly stated that Tazz would not speak for him before getting in Sting's face and expressing the immense respect he had for him after that recent brawl.

Cage even publicly disagreed with Starks, noting that the wrestling legend was still The Icon with or without his signature bat.

Cage then walked backstage alone after being confronted by the rest of an irate Team Tazz before the segment ended.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The iciness between Cage and Tazz could certainly be the beginning of the end between The Machine and that stable. As for Sting, he earned some big-time respect from one of the most powerful wrestlers in AEW, even if he was robbed of a chance to speak freely once more.