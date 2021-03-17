    Christian Cage Challenges Kenny Omega for AEW Title Belt on Dynamite

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 18, 2021

    Christian Cage has his sights clearly set on AEW champion Kenny Omega, a fact that was reiterated during a chat with backstage interviewer Dasha Gonzalez during Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite:

    Christian said that Omega, as champion, is on "borrowed time" before closing as follows:

    "Now I get it, I need to get some wins, I need to prove myself, but Kenny, I'll see you down the road, trust me.

    "Now your question, why am I in AEW? It's simple. I'm in AEW to cement my legacy, I'm in AEW to put onto action three simple words: out, work, everyone."

    Cage's storied resume includes a pair of WWE stints (1998-2005 and 2009-2014) and one with TNA (2005-2008). He is a two-time WWE world heavyweight champion, nine-time WWE tag team champion and four-time Intercontinental champion among other accolades.

    Cage, who went by Christian in WWE, also formed one of the best and most revered tag teams in wrestling history with Edge.

    Now Cage is looking to extend his legacy with another promotion in AEW, and he's not pulling any punches.

    As Christian noted, he knows he needs to build himself up in AEW and get some wins on his resume before getting Omega's attention. He hasn't wrestled full time since 2014, but it'd probably be unwise to doubt one of the best and most versatile performers in the business over the past two decades. 

