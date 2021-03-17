Isaiah Thomas Rumors: Lakers, Bucks Among 'Teams to Watch' for PG

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Multiple championship contenders are reportedly interested in adding veteran Isaiah Thomas if the point guard returns to the NBA.

On Wednesday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reported the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks "are among the team to watch" when it comes to potentially adding Thomas.

The report came after the Washington product suggested he is feeling well enough physically to return to the court:

Thomas has not played for a team this season after appearing in 40 games for the Washington Wizards during the 2019-20 campaign.

The journeyman has suited up for the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Wizards during a career that started in the 2011-12 season.

At his best, he was an instant source of offense who made two All-Star Games as a member of the Celtics and averaged more than 20.0 points per game three different times. His best individual season came in 2016-17 when he helped lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals behind 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game.

However, he played just 32 games the following season and 12 games in 2018-19 as he dealt with injuries and hip surgery.

Thomas' update Wednesday suggests he is healthy and ready to take the court again, and he would not be asked to assume too much of the scoring responsibility in Los Angeles or Milwaukee.

He could spot up from behind the arc while defenders collapsed on LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo or anchor the bench unit as a scoring spark who could change the game in small bursts.

Thomas could also chase his first ring with either of those teams.