WFT's Updated 2021 Salary Cap, Depth Chart After Curtis Samuel Contract

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Curtis Samuel is teaming back up with Ron Rivera, re-joining his former Carolina Panthers coach and signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $34.5 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Samuel was one of the top wideouts available in free agency and could essentially pick his destination.

The 24-year-old tallied 851 yards on 77 catches last year with three touchdowns as the Panthers transitioned to head coach Matt Rhule's offense. In two previous seasons under Rivera, Samuel tallied 1,121 yards on 93 catches with 11 touchdowns.

Now he'll get a chance to replicate those numbers in Washington. Here's a look at how he fits in.

Washington Football Team Depth Chart

QB: Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen

Video Play Button Videos you might like

RB: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Bryce Love

WR 1: Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr.

WR 2: Curtis Samuel, Isaiah Wright

WR 3: Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden

TE: Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh

LT: Geron Christian Sr., Saahdiq Charles

LG: Wes Schweitzer, Wes Martin

C: Chase Roullier, Keith Ismael

RG: Brandon Scherff, Wes Schweitzer

RT: Morgan Moses, David Sharpe

Outlook

Rivera isn't the only person Samuel is reuniting with—he also gets to line up alongside his former Ohio State teammate in Terry McLaurin. The receivers spent two seasons together in Columbus with positive results across the board.

WFT put together the ninth-worst receiving offense in the NFL last year, averaging 237.3 yards per game with 16 touchdowns. That was tied for the second-fewest wideout TDs with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Samuel now goes from one struggling offense to another, albeit one he should feel significantly more comfortable in.

Between Rivera, McLaurin and a fresh, $34.5 million contract, there's plenty for Samuel to feel good about heading into the 2021 season.