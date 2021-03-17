    WFT's Updated 2021 Salary Cap, Depth Chart After Curtis Samuel Contract

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 18, 2021

    Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs with the ball as he is chased by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    Curtis Samuel is teaming back up with Ron Rivera, re-joining his former Carolina Panthers coach and signing with the Washington Football Team on a three-year, $34.5 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

    Samuel was one of the top wideouts available in free agency and could essentially pick his destination.

    The 24-year-old tallied 851 yards on 77 catches last year with three touchdowns as the Panthers transitioned to head coach Matt Rhule's offense. In two previous seasons under Rivera, Samuel tallied 1,121 yards on 93 catches with 11 touchdowns. 

    Now he'll get a chance to replicate those numbers in Washington. Here's a look at how he fits in.

        

    Washington Football Team Depth Chart

    QB: Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen

    RB: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Bryce Love

    WR 1: Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims Jr.

    WR 2: Curtis Samuel, Isaiah Wright

    WR 3: Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden

    TE: Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh

    LT: Geron Christian Sr., Saahdiq Charles

    LG: Wes Schweitzer, Wes Martin

    C: Chase Roullier, Keith Ismael

    RG: Brandon Scherff, Wes Schweitzer

    RT: Morgan Moses, David Sharpe

            

    Outlook

    Rivera isn't the only person Samuel is reuniting with—he also gets to line up alongside his former Ohio State teammate in Terry McLaurin. The receivers spent two seasons together in Columbus with positive results across the board. 

    WFT put together the ninth-worst receiving offense in the NFL last year, averaging 237.3 yards per game with 16 touchdowns. That was tied for the second-fewest wideout TDs with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

    Samuel now goes from one struggling offense to another, albeit one he should feel significantly more comfortable in. 

    Between Rivera, McLaurin and a fresh, $34.5 million contract, there's plenty for Samuel to feel good about heading into the 2021 season. 

