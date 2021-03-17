    Bucks', Rockets' Updated Depth Charts After P.J. Tucker-D.J. Augustin Trade

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 17, 2021

    Houston Rockets forward P.J. Tucker (17) reacts after a play during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Houston. (Troy Taormina/Pool Photo via AP)
    Troy Taormina/Associated Press

    P.J. Tucker is headed out of Houston, with the forward joining the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a package that includes Bucks point guard D.J. Augustin.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal Wednesday.

    Here's a look at what both teams are working with following the transaction: 

         

    Houston Rockets Depth Chart

    PG: John Wall, D.J. Augustin, Kevin Porter Jr., Victor Oladipo, Jae'Sean Tate, Dante Exum

    SG: Victor Oladipo, Sterling Brown, Ben McLemore, Kevin Porter Jr., Mason Jones

    SF: Danuel House Jr., Sterling Brown, Ben McLemore, Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr.

    PF: Jae'Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Danuel House Jr., D.J. Wilson, Anthony Lamb

    C: Christian Wood, Justin Patton, Jae'Sean Tate, P.J. Tucker

        

    Milwaukee Bucks Depth Chart

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    PG: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes, Myles Powell 

    SG: Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday

    SF: Khris Middleton, P.J. Tucker, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, Giannis Antetokounmpo

    PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Rodions Kurucs, Jordan Nwora

    C: Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mamadi Diakite

      

    The 35-year-old Tucker has played for Houston since 2017, though his production has diminished over the years. Through 32 starts this season, he averaged just 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

    His departure from Houston may have been motivated by his disappointment with the team not extending him a long-term contract. He decided to step away from the group last week. 

    "I want to be where whoever wants me," he told reporters before the season. "That's the kind of player I am. I leave my heart on the floor every single night. I want to be where I'm wanted." 

    The Rockets are undergoing a major rebuild amid the departures of superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook in addition to former head coach Mike D'Antoni and former general manager Daryl Morey both moving on. 

    With the Bucks, he will enter a more stable organization that is also going to contend for a championship this season. 

    In return, the Rockets will acquire a pair of players that can contribute off of the bench. Through 12 games this season, Wilson has averaged 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, while the veteran Augustin has been good for 6.1 points and 3.0 assists through 19.3 minutes per game. 

    With the NBA trade deadline looming on March 25, both sides may make more moves, even though their seasons are moving in different directions as the Bucks are chasing Philadelphia at the top of the East and Houston on a 17-game losing streak. 

    Related

      Report: Bucks Trade for P.J. Tucker

      HOU will send Tucker, Rodions Kurucs and 2022 first-rd pick to MIL for D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and 2023 first-rd pick

      Bucks also trade Torrey Craig to Suns

      Report: Bucks Trade for P.J. Tucker
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Bucks Trade for P.J. Tucker

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Every Team's Biggest Need at the Deadline

      @AndrewDBailey identifies every squad's biggest hole ahead of next week's trade deadline📲

      Every Team's Biggest Need at the Deadline
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Every Team's Biggest Need at the Deadline

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Buying or Selling Latest NBA Rumors

      @danfavale catches you up on the newest buzz ahead of the NBA trade deadline

      Buying or Selling Latest NBA Rumors
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Buying or Selling Latest NBA Rumors

      Dan Favale
      via Bleacher Report

      Thunder Trade Ariza to Heat

      OKC sends Trevor Ariza to Miami for Meyers Leonard and 2027 second-round pick.

      Thunder: 'Leonard will not be reporting to OKC and will not be an active member of the organization'

      Thunder Trade Ariza to Heat
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Thunder Trade Ariza to Heat

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report