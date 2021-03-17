Bucks', Rockets' Updated Depth Charts After P.J. Tucker-D.J. Augustin Trade

Troy Taormina/Associated Press

P.J. Tucker is headed out of Houston, with the forward joining the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for a package that includes Bucks point guard D.J. Augustin.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported details of the deal Wednesday.

Here's a look at what both teams are working with following the transaction:

Houston Rockets Depth Chart

PG: John Wall, D.J. Augustin, Kevin Porter Jr., Victor Oladipo, Jae'Sean Tate, Dante Exum

SG: Victor Oladipo, Sterling Brown, Ben McLemore, Kevin Porter Jr., Mason Jones

SF: Danuel House Jr., Sterling Brown, Ben McLemore, Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr.

PF: Jae'Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Danuel House Jr., D.J. Wilson, Anthony Lamb

Milwaukee Bucks Depth Chart

PG: Jrue Holiday, Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes, Myles Powell

SG: Donte DiVincenzo, Bryn Forbes, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday

SF: Khris Middleton, P.J. Tucker, Pat Connaughton, Donte DiVincenzo, Giannis Antetokounmpo

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Rodions Kurucs, Jordan Nwora

C: Brook Lopez, Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mamadi Diakite

The 35-year-old Tucker has played for Houston since 2017, though his production has diminished over the years. Through 32 starts this season, he averaged just 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

His departure from Houston may have been motivated by his disappointment with the team not extending him a long-term contract. He decided to step away from the group last week.

"I want to be where whoever wants me," he told reporters before the season. "That's the kind of player I am. I leave my heart on the floor every single night. I want to be where I'm wanted."

The Rockets are undergoing a major rebuild amid the departures of superstars James Harden and Russell Westbrook in addition to former head coach Mike D'Antoni and former general manager Daryl Morey both moving on.

With the Bucks, he will enter a more stable organization that is also going to contend for a championship this season.

In return, the Rockets will acquire a pair of players that can contribute off of the bench. Through 12 games this season, Wilson has averaged 3.6 points and 2.1 rebounds, while the veteran Augustin has been good for 6.1 points and 3.0 assists through 19.3 minutes per game.

With the NBA trade deadline looming on March 25, both sides may make more moves, even though their seasons are moving in different directions as the Bucks are chasing Philadelphia at the top of the East and Houston on a 17-game losing streak.