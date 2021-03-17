    Drew Brees Thanks Saints, Fans in Retirement Video: 'From Drew, with Love'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees waves to his family and fans after an NFL divisional round playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in New Orleans. The Buccaneers won 30-20. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Drew Brees released an emotional video Wednesday in which he thanked the city of New Orleans, New Orleans Saints fans, the Saints organization, head coach Sean Payton, general manager Mickey Loomis, his parents, his wife Brittany Brees, and his children.

    The video was titled "From Drew, With Love" and notably told the fans in New Orleans, "I will spend the rest of my life attempting to give back to you what you have given to me."

    While Brees started his career with the San Diego Chargers, he became synonymous with the city of New Orleans while playing there from 2006-20.

    He was a 12-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion in that span who led the league in passing seven times. Yet, as is clear in the video, his connection with the city went beyond his accomplishments on the field.

    Brees still has an emotional connection to the Saints and will forever be remembered as a franchise icon even after his retirement.

