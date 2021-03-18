Prospects Mavericks Fans Should Watch in March Madness 2021

0 of 3

Laurence Kesterson/Associated Press

The Dallas Mavericks better do some homework if they hope to land a rotation player during the 2021 NBA draft.

That or be ready to give something up to trade into the opening round.

Dallas' first-rounder belongs to the New York Knicks as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade. That leaves the Mavs with only their second-round choice, which figures to fall somewhere in or near the 40s.

While every draft pick is an educated guess at best, this stage of the draft is basically a dart throw.

Saying that, here are three potential second-round prospects the team could be tracking during the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament.