    Mike Brey Returning to Notre Dame for 2021-22 After Missing NCAA Tournament

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 17, 2021

    Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    Notre Dame missed out on the NCAA tournament after an 11-15 season, but head coach Mike Brey intends to lead the team in an effort to return in 2022.

    Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported that Brey said "he will 100 percent be back in South Bend next season." 

    Brey has coached at Notre Dame since 2000, when he led the team to a regular-season Big East championship and the NCAA tournament in his first year after arriving from Delaware, where he had coached for five seasons. 

    Through 21 seasons with the Fighting Irish, he has led the team to a 448-248 record and 12 tournament appearances, though the group has missed the Big Dance for each of the last four seasons. The team has not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since 2017-18, when they went as high as five, per Basketball Reference

    "I told them, 'A year from this Selection Sunday, our goal should be to see our name flash up.' That's the crossroads we're at, absolutely," Brey said Saturday, via Mike Berardino of Forbes. 

    Things are expected to look up for Notre Dame next season, when co-captains Prentiss Hubb and Cormac Ryan will join forces with Paul Atkinson, a graduate transfer from Yale who was named the Ivy League Player of the Year last season.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Sooners Without Starting Guard

      Oklahoma’s 2nd-leading scorer De’Vion Harmon will not be available for tourney opener vs. Missouri due to COVID-19

      Sooners Without Starting Guard
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Sooners Without Starting Guard

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NBA Teams Eyeing Juwan Howard

      Michigan HC is expected to be in 'high demand' for NBA head-coaching position

      Report: NBA Teams Eyeing Juwan Howard
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Report: NBA Teams Eyeing Juwan Howard

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      6 Tournament Matchups We'd Love to See 🍿

      Juwan Howard vs. Patrick Ewing and more tasty potential matchups hidden inside the bracket 📲

      6 Tournament Matchups We'd Love to See 🍿
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      6 Tournament Matchups We'd Love to See 🍿

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report

      All 68 Tourney Teams Can Play

      NCAA says the full men's tournament field is a full go and no contingency plans will need to be put in place

      All 68 Tourney Teams Can Play
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      All 68 Tourney Teams Can Play

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report