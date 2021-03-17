WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17

0 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

This week's episode of NXT featured appearances from several champions and a healthy mix of singles and tag team matches from the men's and women's divisions.

Jordan Devlin returned to NXT this week to establish himself as the rightful cruiserweight champion. He has been calling out Santos Escobar for weeks and was looking for a confrontation with the man he sees as an imposter champion.

Newcomer Zoey Stark was back in action against Dakota Kai. The Captain of Team Kick was not in a good mood after losing the NXT women's tag titles the same night she and Raquel Gonzalez were awarded the belts, so she was looking to take out her frustration on Stark.

We also saw Dexter Lumis face Austin Theory. The Artist has been tormenting the Gargano clan for weeks but after Johnny Gargano told Theory that Lumis insulted his abs, the battle was on.

Breezango faced Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde and LA Knight made his in-ring debut after making his first appearance at the most recent TakeOver event.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.