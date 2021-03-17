WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17March 17, 2021
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17
This week's episode of NXT featured appearances from several champions and a healthy mix of singles and tag team matches from the men's and women's divisions.
Jordan Devlin returned to NXT this week to establish himself as the rightful cruiserweight champion. He has been calling out Santos Escobar for weeks and was looking for a confrontation with the man he sees as an imposter champion.
Newcomer Zoey Stark was back in action against Dakota Kai. The Captain of Team Kick was not in a good mood after losing the NXT women's tag titles the same night she and Raquel Gonzalez were awarded the belts, so she was looking to take out her frustration on Stark.
We also saw Dexter Lumis face Austin Theory. The Artist has been tormenting the Gargano clan for weeks but after Johnny Gargano told Theory that Lumis insulted his abs, the battle was on.
Breezango faced Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde and LA Knight made his in-ring debut after making his first appearance at the most recent TakeOver event.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's episode of NXT.
Opening Segment
Finn Balor opened the show in the ring and immediately called out Karrion Kross. The former champions said now that they have settled their other issues, they can focus on facing each other and proving which Superstar is the rightful NXT champion.
Balor said Kross doesn't have what it takes to beat him but Kross seemed confident that he would regain the belt at the next TakeOver special.
Scarlett says something about seeing this in the cards and gives some ominous message about two champions draped in gold. This led to The Grizzled Young Veterans coming out and declaring Balor should be facing Pete Dunne, not Kross.
Scarlett challenged them to defend the tag titles against Balor and Kross. She worked her magic and talked them into it by using some manipulative language of both the verbal and body variety.
This page will be updated later when this match takes place.
Austin Theory vs. Dexter Lumis
Gargano and Candice LeRae were at home this week but they sent Theory a set of gear that looked like Gargano's attire as a motivational gift. The match started with Theory taking Lumis out of the ring right away. He slammed Lumis's head into the announce table a few times as the show cut to a break.
We returned to see Theory hit a fallaway slam for a quick two-count. Lumis took a little more damage before he hit a spinebuster out of nowhere to give himself some time to get his bearings.
He started to build some momentum as he hit a jumping leg drop for a near-fall. The Artist dropped his opponent with a slingshot suplex. Theory was not phased by one of his mind games and drilled him with a forearm to the face for a close two-count.
Lumis knocked him down with a clothesline but then offered him his hand to help him up. Theory took it and tried to hug him. Lumis used the opportunity to put on a chokehold but Theory broke free. Lumis countered his finisher and locked the hold in again for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
It's hard to tell what we are supposed to feel by watching this story unfold. Should we feel bad for Theory or are we supposed to be on Lumis's side? Should we hope they unite against Gargano at some point? The messaging has been inconsistent, to say the least.
The match was good and let both guys show off their athleticism. It wasn't a barnburner but it was a good start to what is sure to be a feud that gives us a handful of matches in the coming weeks.
Lumis is an interesting character but it sometimes feels like WWE doesn't know what to do with him. As for Theory, he has his upsides but his current gimmick of being Gargano's slightly dim lackey isn't doing him any favors.