Heat's Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported Trevor Ariza Trade

Heat's Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported Trevor Ariza TradeMarch 17, 2021
The Miami Heat are reportedly acquiring veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
So, what does Miami's depth chart look like with Ariza heading to Miami?
- PG: Kendrick Nunn / Goran Dragic / Gabe Vincent
- SG: Duncan Robinson / Tyler Herro / Avery Bradley (injured) / Max Strus
- SF: Jimmy Butler / Andre Iguodala / KZ Okpala
- PF: Kelly Olynyk / Trevor Ariza / Precious Achiuwa / Maurice Harkless
- C: Bam Adebayo / Chris Silva
Report: Thunder Trading Ariza to Heat
OKC is finalizing a deal to send Trevor Ariza to Miami for Meyers Leonard and 2027 2nd-round pick.
'No expectation' Leonard will be part of the Thunder moving forward