Heat's Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported Trevor Ariza Trade

The Miami Heat are reportedly acquiring veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

So, what does Miami's depth chart look like with Ariza heading to Miami?

PG: Kendrick Nunn / Goran Dragic / Gabe Vincent

SG: Duncan Robinson / Tyler Herro / Avery Bradley (injured) / Max Strus

SF: Jimmy Butler / Andre Iguodala / KZ Okpala

PF: Kelly Olynyk / Trevor Ariza / Precious Achiuwa / Maurice Harkless

C: Bam Adebayo / Chris Silva

