    Heat's Updated Roster, Starting Lineup After Reported Trevor Ariza Trade

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Blazers won 121-105. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
    Steve Dykes/Associated Press

    The Miami Heat are reportedly acquiring veteran forward Trevor Ariza from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    So, what does Miami's depth chart look like with Ariza heading to Miami? 

    • PG: Kendrick Nunn / Goran Dragic / Gabe Vincent
    • SG: Duncan Robinson / Tyler Herro / Avery Bradley (injured) / Max Strus
    • SF: Jimmy Butler / Andre Iguodala / KZ Okpala
    • PF: Kelly Olynyk / Trevor Ariza / Precious Achiuwa / Maurice Harkless
    • C: Bam Adebayo / Chris Silva

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

