Prospects Nets Fans Should Watch in March Madness 2021

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

In less than 24 months, the Brooklyn Nets have added Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden to their roster.

Absurd as that talent collection is, the Nets can, should and will keep looking for ways to enhance it. Some options might be available ahead of the March 25 NBA trade deadline or on the buyout market that follows. One that will definitely be on the table is the chance to add a first-round talent at the upcoming draft.

Brooklyn will surely be drafting from the back end of the first round, but there's talent to mine from that range. In fact, much of this supporting cast is constructed of players who slipped all the way to the second round, including Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, Bruce Brown and Nicolas Claxton.

The Nets need a little luck to get this right, but the payoff could be significant.

Brooklyn fans wanting to gauge who might be available when their team is on the clock should keep an eye on these draft prospects preparing to play in March Madness.