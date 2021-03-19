Edge Beats Jey Uso in 1st Match on WWE SmackDown in 10 Years

Photo credit: WWE.com.

In his first match on WWE SmackDown in 10 years, Edge defeated Jey Uso on Friday night, meaning he will be the special enforcer for the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at Fastlane on Sunday.

Edge finished Uso off with a spear. However, the main event winner couldn't enjoy his victory for long, as Reigns quickly appeared post-match and speared him.

Reigns then turned his attention to Bryan, who was serving as color commentator. Uso then snuck up on a distracted Bryan and attacked him before tossing him into the ring for Reigns, who delivered a spear on the title challenger before the show ended.

Edge is embroiled in a rivalry with The Tribal Chief, as he won the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match and chose the universal titleholder as his WrestleMania 37 opponent after Reigns implored him to do so.

Bryan has inserted himself into the fray as well, though, after he won the SmackDown Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous pay-per-view Feb. 21 and had a title match against Reigns immediately after that contest.

While Bryan fell short, he beat Jey Uso in a steel cage match to earn another title shot against Reigns, resulting in the scheduled tag team match pitting Edge and Bryan against Reigns and Uso being removed from the Fastlane card.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Rated-R Superstar hasn't taken kindly to Bryan jumping ahead of him in line for a universal title opportunity, which led to some tense moments between them in recent weeks.

It was likely also the driving force behind Edge attempting to involve himself in the Fastlane title match between Reigns and Bryan.

Two weeks ago on SmackDown during the Reigns vs. Bryan contract signing, Uso declared that he wanted to be the special enforcer at Fastlane, only for Edge to show up and throw his hat into the ring as well.

Edge challenged Uso to a match this week with the winner earning the right to be the enforcer and preside over Reigns vs. Bryan at the pay-per-view.

Aside from the stakes, Edge vs. Uso was significant since it marked the veteran's first match on SmackDown in a decade. He was the face of the blue brand when he retired 10 years ago from what was thought to be a career-ending neck injury.

However, The Rated-R Superstar returned at the 2020 Royal Rumble, and Friday's match was another milestone in his comeback. He could have a hand in deciding his WrestleMania opponent after beating Uso on SmackDown and earning the right to be special enforcer at Fastlane.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).