Tiger Woods Released from Hospital to Continue Injury Recovery After Car Crash

Golf legend Tiger Woods has been released from a Los Angeles hospital and is home in South Florida following a single-car crash on Feb. 23.

"Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," Woods said in a statement, per Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

There is still no clear timeline for Woods' recovery.

The 45-year-old had open fractures to his tibia and fibula, requiring a rod insert for stabilization, among other injuries.

