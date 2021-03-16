    Tiger Woods Released from Hospital to Continue Injury Recovery After Car Crash

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 17, 2021

    Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
    Ryan Kang/Associated Press

    Golf legend Tiger Woods has been released from a Los Angeles hospital and is home in South Florida following a single-car crash on Feb. 23.

    "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," Woods said in a statement, per Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport. "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

    There is still no clear timeline for Woods' recovery.

    The 45-year-old had open fractures to his tibia and fibula, requiring a rod insert for stabilization, among other injuries.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

