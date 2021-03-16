    Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Bears Told Seahawks Aren't Moving QB amid Talks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 13m ago in the B/R App

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in action against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears fans will apparently have to console themselves with thoughts of their team trying to land an elite quarterback. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFC North team made "a very aggressive pursuit" in trade talks with the Seattle Seahawks regarding Russell Wilson. However, Seattle made it clear that it was not trading Wilson. 

    The update comes after Schefter reported the Bears and Andy Dalton agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract with an additional $3 million possible via incentives.

    It should come as no surprise that Chicago was at least involved in discussions involving Wilson. After all, the franchise has historically struggled at the quarterback position and seemed to have an opportunity to land one of the league's best when Schefter reported in February that Wilson would accept a trade to the Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints.

    Acquiring the seven-time Pro Bowler would have helped make up for general manager Ryan Pace's massive mistake from the 2017 draft.

    He traded up to select Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick while Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were still available. Trubisky has failed to live up to expectations and was a primary reason why Chicago did not more realistically compete for a Super Bowl over the last few years despite its strong defense.

    That Watson is one of the best signal-callers in the league and Mahomes is on an all-time great trajectory only makes that decision look worse in hindsight.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As for Dalton, he is far from Wilson and surely not what Bears fans were hoping for this offseason.

    There was a time when he was a solid quarterback who made three Pro Bowls and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs five times, but he was 2-11 as a starter in 2019 for Cincinnati and 4-5 as a starter in Dallas last year while filling in for the injured Dak Prescott.

    Unless the Bears make a splash during the draft or make a stunning trade for Watson, it looks like they will be taking the field without an elite quarterback once again.

    Related

      Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Andy Dalton Contract

      Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Andy Dalton Contract
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Bears' Updated Depth Chart After Andy Dalton Contract

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Houston adds QB on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5M amid the Deshaun Watson saga (Schefter)

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Texans Signing Tyrod Taylor

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton

      Veteran QB heading to Chicago on one-year, $10M deal in their first move of free agency (Schefter)

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      🚨 Bears Sign Andy Dalton

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Odds Favor Russell Wilson Trade, Which Is Good News for Bears

      Odds Favor Russell Wilson Trade, Which Is Good News for Bears
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Odds Favor Russell Wilson Trade, Which Is Good News for Bears

      Jacob Infante
      via Windy City Gridiron