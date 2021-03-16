Russell Wilson Trade Rumors: Bears Told Seahawks Aren't Moving QB amid Talks

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Chicago Bears fans will apparently have to console themselves with thoughts of their team trying to land an elite quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFC North team made "a very aggressive pursuit" in trade talks with the Seattle Seahawks regarding Russell Wilson. However, Seattle made it clear that it was not trading Wilson.

The update comes after Schefter reported the Bears and Andy Dalton agreed to terms on a one-year, $10 million contract with an additional $3 million possible via incentives.

It should come as no surprise that Chicago was at least involved in discussions involving Wilson. After all, the franchise has historically struggled at the quarterback position and seemed to have an opportunity to land one of the league's best when Schefter reported in February that Wilson would accept a trade to the Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders or New Orleans Saints.

Acquiring the seven-time Pro Bowler would have helped make up for general manager Ryan Pace's massive mistake from the 2017 draft.

He traded up to select Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick while Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were still available. Trubisky has failed to live up to expectations and was a primary reason why Chicago did not more realistically compete for a Super Bowl over the last few years despite its strong defense.

That Watson is one of the best signal-callers in the league and Mahomes is on an all-time great trajectory only makes that decision look worse in hindsight.

As for Dalton, he is far from Wilson and surely not what Bears fans were hoping for this offseason.

There was a time when he was a solid quarterback who made three Pro Bowls and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the playoffs five times, but he was 2-11 as a starter in 2019 for Cincinnati and 4-5 as a starter in Dallas last year while filling in for the injured Dak Prescott.

Unless the Bears make a splash during the draft or make a stunning trade for Watson, it looks like they will be taking the field without an elite quarterback once again.