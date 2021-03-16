    Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Says Cryptic '2nd Act' Tweet Was About Injury Recovery

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) in action during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
    Justin Berl/Associated Press

    March is for player movement in the NFL, so it certainly turned some heads Tuesday when Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tweeted out "2nd act":

    Fear not, Browns fans.

    Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noted NFL Network's Kim Jones reported Beckham told her he was just tweeting about his comeback from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2020 campaign. 

    Beckham has been included in trade rumors before, and Cleveland made the playoffs last season without him. Still, he is a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the best wide receivers in the league when healthy.

    If that second act is strong, the Browns will likely be in the playoffs again in 2021.

