Giants Rumors: Ex-Bengals WR John Ross III Agrees to 1-Year, $2.5M Contract

The New York Giants reportedly have added depth to their receiver corps by agreeing to a deal with John Ross III.

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Ross' one-year deal with the Giants is worth up to $2.5 million with $1 million guaranteed.

Ross became a free agent after a disappointing four-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals. The 25-year-old was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft after winning the Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year award in his final season at Washington.

Injuries have often prevented Ross from being available over the past four years. He's only appeared in 27 out of a possible 64 games since the start of 2016.

Ross did flash potential in the 2019 season when he had back-to-back 100-yard performances in the Bengals' first two games. He spent eight weeks on injured reserve in the middle of the campaign with a shoulder injury. The Washington alum has 733 yards and 10 touchdowns on 51 catches in his career.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan noted that a No. 1 wide receiver is at the top of the Giants' wish list this offseason. Per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, they have been connected to free agent Kenny Golladay, but no deal has materialized at this point.

Ross certainly doesn't solve New York's need for a top-tier wideout, but the cost to sign him is so low that the upside is worth the risk to see if head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett can take advantage of his speed on the outside.