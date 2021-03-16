    Brad Stevens, Rick Pitino Say They're Not Interested in Indiana HC Job

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 16, 2021
    Boston Celtics' head coach Brad Stevens signals during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The head coaching job for men's basketball at Indiana is open after the firing of Archie Miller, but a pair of potential candidates have said they have no interest in the gig.

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told Zolak and Bertrand on Tuesday that he does not want to return to the college level, while Iona head coach Rick Pitino said he wants to end his career in New Rochelle, according to Mike Rodak of AL.com.

    Miller had coached the Hoosiers since 2017. 

                                                                                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

