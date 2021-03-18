Prospects Knicks Fans Should Watch in March Madness 2021

0 of 3

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are positioned to make their first NBA playoff appearance since 2013.

That's a reason to celebrate. It's not a reason to forget about the future of this franchise.

All due respect to everything Julius Randle, Tom Thibodeau and Co. are getting done this season, but the best basketball lies ahead for the 'Bockers. Between RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, this team is building toward a brighter tomorrow.

The Knicks have a chance to further brighten it at the 2021 draft. Twice. They're slated to have a pair of first-round picks—their own and the Dallas Mavericks'—which should land between the mid-teens and low 20s. There are a lot of intriguing talents in that range.

Three of them are about to take center stage at the 2021 men's NCAA Tournament, and Knicks fans should pay attention for a possible glance at their future.