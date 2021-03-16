NCAA Tournament Will Reschedule BYU's Sunday Game If They Reach Sweet 16

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

The NCAA will accommodate BYU's school policy of not competing in athletic events on Sundays should the Cougars reach the Sweet 16.

The organization announced Monday the East's regional semifinals and final would move to Saturday, March 27 and Monday, March 29 if the Cougars win their first two games. The Midwest region, which is currently slated to compete on those days, would move its last two rounds to March 28 and 30.

"That contingency will only be utilized in the event that BYU were to advance to the Sweet 16," Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, said of the situation. "If they do not, then there would be no change to dates for any teams for regionals."

