    NCAA Tournament Will Reschedule BYU's Sunday Game If They Reach Sweet 16

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    BYU head coach Mark Pope, left, celebrates with his players after they defeated San Diego State in an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    Denis Poroy/Associated Press

    The NCAA will accommodate BYU's school policy of not competing in athletic events on Sundays should the Cougars reach the Sweet 16. 

    The organization announced Monday the East's regional semifinals and final would move to Saturday, March 27 and Monday, March 29 if the Cougars win their first two games. The Midwest region, which is currently slated to compete on those days, would move its last two rounds to March 28 and 30.

    "That contingency will only be utilized in the event that BYU were to advance to the Sweet 16," Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president of basketball, said of the situation. "If they do not, then there would be no change to dates for any teams for regionals."

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Sister Jean Is Going to Indy ❤️

      Loyola's 101-year-old chaplain and superfan will make the trip to watch Ramblers in NCAA tournament (Chicago Tribune)

      Sister Jean Is Going to Indy ❤️
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Sister Jean Is Going to Indy ❤️

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      The Top 25 Players in March Madness ⭐

      3. Cade Cunningham 2. ??? 1. ???

      B/R ranks the most talented players in the field this year 📲

      The Top 25 Players in March Madness ⭐
      BYU Basketball logo
      BYU Basketball

      The Top 25 Players in March Madness ⭐

      David Kenyon
      via Bleacher Report

      AP All-America Teams Out 🤩

      Cade Cunningham and Luka Garza earn first-team honors. Gonzaga and Baylor dominate selections. See full teams 📲

      AP All-America Teams Out 🤩
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      AP All-America Teams Out 🤩

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Upset Picks for Every Region 👀

      Some of our favorite surprise picks for your bracket ➡️

      Upset Picks for Every Region 👀
      College Basketball logo
      College Basketball

      Upset Picks for Every Region 👀

      Mandela Namaste
      via Bleacher Report