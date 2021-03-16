Doug Pederson Talk Eagles Firing, Misconceptions About Carson Wentz Relationship

Don Wright/Associated Press

Former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson isn't holding any grudges following his ouster this offseason.

Speaking on the Takeoff with John Clark podcast from NBC Sports Philadelphia, Pederson said the situation is "water under the bridge" with regard to his departure:

"From a closure standpoint, I just think about those great times, great moments I had in the five years. Obviously, we had a rough season this past year and things didn't go our way and the injuries and whatnot. But I don't focus on that. I focus on the good times, the good things, the people I've met, the relationships that I have and still hold dear to my heart. That, to me, gives me closure on any decision that was made. Because I know that I can obviously hold my head up high. Very proud of what I did in the five years in Philadelphia, obviously bringing that organization and that city a championship."

Pederson went on to say he also didn't feel any animosity toward former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio).



"I do believe that there's a little misnomer out there that Carson and I were on such bad terms, and I've never felt that way," he said.

Wentz's trade to the Indianapolis Colts was emblematic of how much his relationship with the Eagles soured. A team doesn't absorb $33.8 million in dead money to trade a player unless it has to.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported in January that Wentz's rapport with Pederson had "fractured beyond repair," thus laying the groundwork for his eventual departure.

During an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic in February, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported things between Wentz and Pederson had deteriorated to the point where they were "not talking for weeks on end during the season."

In general, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane provided an in-depth account of how the Eagles bet everything on Wentz and saw the gamble backfire. McLane also detailed how Pederson butted heads with the organization, which led to his exit.

Now, Wentz has a clean slate with the Colts, and Pederson can take time to weigh his next move. A 53-year-old head coach with a Super Bowl win is bound to be in demand when the carousel picks up steam again.

Perhaps there will be more revelations to come regarding what happened over the last few years in Philadelphia. But the key players involved are best served by moving on.