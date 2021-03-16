Megan Rapinoe Says USWNT Shirt Represents Push for Equal Pay Amid Legal Battle

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

When she steps onto the pitch, representing the United States women's national team carries a larger meaning for Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe explained on ESPN's SportsNation how the equal-pay lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation is often on her mind while she suits up for the USWNT:

"I would much rather be spending my time doing absolutely anything else other than fighting the federation all the time for something I feel like I deserve, but that is part of it. For me, when I pull on the shirt, I'm not thinking about the federation. I see them [U.S. Soccer executives] pulling up to the game and I think: That's cute, that's nice. I feel like I pull on this shirt for equal pay and for the fans and for kids who want to be in my position. So that never feels in conflict."

Members of the USWNT filed suit against U.S. Soccer in March 2019, alleging they received unequal pay and treatment relative to their male peers.

Beyond the underlying purpose of the lawsuit, many criticized the perceived discrepancy considering the women's team was on its way to winning a fourth World Cup. The United States men's national team, meanwhile, last made the quarterfinals in 2002 and failed to even qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

According to the Wall Street Journal, this success has led to the U.S. women earning more revenue for their matches than their male counterparts.

At one point, the acrimony between the USWNT and U.S. Soccer was such the players wore their warm-up shirts inside out prior to a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan last March.

In December, the two sides reached a settlement regarding working conditions for the players, affording them the same accommodations, travel and personal support granted to the USMNT.

The settlement didn't cover the unequal-pay portion of the suit after a federal judge ruled in U.S. Soccer's favor last May. Molly Levison, a spokesperson for the USWNT players, said they intend to appeal the ruling following the settlement.