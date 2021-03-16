    Ndamukong Suh Rumors: Buccaneers in 'Talks' with Star DL About Return

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) walks to the locker room prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)
    Kevin Sabitus/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to re-sign Ndamukong Suh and have engaged in "talks" with the five-time Pro Bowler, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini

    Suh finished with 44 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble for the Bucs in 2020.

    Tampa Bay is looking to run it back in 2021 with the bulk of the roster responsible for a victory in Super Bowl LV. The team has already lined up deals to retain Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowsksi.

    Suh is clearly no longer the player who made three All-Pro teams with the Detroit Lions, but he remains a steady presence along the defensive line. The 34-year-old was excellent in that Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, registering 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss as the Buccaneers put consistent pressure on Patrick Mahomes.

    Durability is a mark in Suh's favor as well. He hasn't missed a game since 2011, and Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site wrote how important the defensive tackle was for the team.

    "Counting the playoffs, he was on the field for 992 of the team's 1,346 defensive plays, or 74 percent," Smith said. "No other Buccaneer down lineman played more than 55 percent of the available snaps in 2020."

    Tom Brady signed a contract extension with the team earlier this month that provided some much-needed salary-cap flexibility. The move also signaled Brady and the Bucs' desire to keep contending for championships.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    With the franchise's focus on a Super Bowl repeat, keeping Suh around is the obvious play.

    Related

      Winners and Losers of the NFL's Early Tampering Period

      Are we onboard with the Pats' spending spree? 🤔

      Winners and Losers of the NFL's Early Tampering Period
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Winners and Losers of the NFL's Early Tampering Period

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Interested in James White

      Tampa Bay is talking with free-agent RB about a potential reunion with Tom Brady (Schefter)

      Bucs Interested in James White
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs Interested in James White

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Free Agent Spotlight: EDGE Melvin Ingram III

      Free Agent Spotlight: EDGE Melvin Ingram III
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Free Agent Spotlight: EDGE Melvin Ingram III

      Bucs Nation
      via Bucs Nation

      Bucs Briefing: Tampa Bay Wins Free Agency – Again

      Bucs Briefing: Tampa Bay Wins Free Agency – Again
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs Briefing: Tampa Bay Wins Free Agency – Again

      Pewter Report
      via Pewter Report