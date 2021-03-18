10 Predictions for the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 10

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Whether it be a lack of assets, a lack of needs or their comfortable positions in the West standings, don't expect any fireworks from the Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or Denver Nuggets at the deadline.

The Lakers can't trade a first-round pick until 2027 (thanks mostly to the Anthony Davis trade) and the Clippers aren't eligible to trade one at all (Paul George deal).

While both deals have put the franchises in championship-or-bust mode, this also means there won't be any stars coming to L.A. before March 25 because of a lack of trade assets.

The Jazz (NBA best 29-10) shouldn't be looking to shake up the roster, nor should the 26-12 Suns, even if they have the picks to swing a deal.

The Nuggets' core is still young despite making multiple playoff trips, and assuming Bradley Beal is off the board, there's not a lot of stars available that would make sense.

Sure, there might be a deal for a Wayne Ellington, Hassan Whiteside or JaVale McGee by one of these teams, but the best in the West will all be pretty quiet at the deadline.