WWE Raw Fallout: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Heats Up, New Day Back on Top

Credit: WWE.com

With Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view barely built and late sales of WrestleMania 37 tickets just around the corner, WWE has to go big. And the March 15 edition of Raw contained plenty of moments that felt like the company pushing the envelope on The Road to WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre made their rematch at The Show of Shows official before making statements of their own. The Scottish Warrior squashed The Miz in an extended one-sided bout while The All Mighty took out Sheamus days before the Irishman and McIntyre clash at Fastlane.

The New Day won in the best match of a night with a few outstanding bouts and took the Raw Tag Team Championships off The Hurt Business. It may have been the wrong time, but it set the stage for AJ Styles and Omos to step up to the plate against the new titleholders.

Asuka showed an aggression she has not showcased in years, dominating Shayna Baszler in a way that went beyond the match. It was a good sign that Raw has a plan with the women's division for WrestleMania.

Monday's show wasn't all great, though, as Braun Strowman continued to be belittled by Shane McMahon. And Mustafa Ali was unable to capture his first title, and it seems he may finally break up Retribution now.

All in all, Raw was a mixed bag, but it was a show that WWE tried hard to sell with moments that set the stage for the future.