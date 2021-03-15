Saints' Updated Depth Chart After Jameis Winston Contract, Drew Brees Retirement

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Someone besides Drew Brees will be the full-time starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints for the first time since the 2005 season.

The only question is who will win the job.

New Orleans may have provided something of a hint Monday when it re-signed Jameis Winston to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brees had announced his retirement Sunday from a legendary career.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Winston is the "likely starter," so here is a look at the expected quarterback depth chart:

1st: Jameis Winston

2nd: Taysom Hill

3rd: Trevor Siemian

The Saints also made headlines when it came to Hill, as Schefter reported Sunday the NFC South team restructured his deal with a four-year, $140 million extension. The catch is all the years are voidable; it was done to free up much-needed cap space.

That means the starting job—barring something drastic like a Russell Wilson trade—will come down to Winston and Hill.

Winston would give the Saints more options since Hill is more of a weapon who can make throws downfield, run the ball or feature on trick plays.

He finished the 2020 campaign with a career-high 928 passing yards (72.7 percent passing on 121 attempts with four touchdowns and two interceptions), 457 rushing yards, 98 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, underscoring his versatility and importance to the offense.

Winston also has more potential as a pure passer. After all, the Florida State product led the league with 5,109 passing yards as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and has three seasons with more than 4,000 passing yards on his resume.

He led the league with 30 interceptions in 2019 as well, so taking care of the ball will be critical if he is going to hang on to the starting job.