    Saints' Updated 2021 Salary Cap After Jameis Winston's Reported $12M Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 16, 2021

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Chicago Bears in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Jameis Winston is off the loaded board of free-agent quarterbacks, reportedly returning to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year, $12 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.   

    The move came a day after Drew Brees announced his retirement, leaving Taysom Hill as the only rostered quarterback in New Orleans.

    While it remains to be seen what sort of offense the Saints will go with in 2021—whether it will be up to Winston to find another of his 4,000-passing yard seasons or if Hill will bring his dual-threat ability back to the line of scrimmage—their salary-cap situation is beginning to take shape. 

       

