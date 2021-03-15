    Dana White: Usman vs. Masvidal, UFC 261 Card to Feature Full Crowd

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Dana White speaks at a news conference for the UFC 244 mixed martial arts event, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in New York. Jorge Masvidal is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz Saturday, November 2 at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    The UFC is planning to stage UFC 261 on April 24 in front of a full house at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

    President Dana White announced Monday that the UFC is welcoming fans back for the show, which is headlined by Kamaru Usman's rematch with Jorge Masvidal.

    The card includes two more title fights. Valentina Shevchenko will put the women's flyweight championship on the line against Jessica Andrade, and Rose Namajunas will challenge women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili.

    UFC 261 is set to be the second major public sporting event in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texas Rangers are planning to open up Globe Life Field on April 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the state's COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month, which caught the attention of White.

    "I want to go to Texas ASAP," he told reporters March 4. "I'll go in the next two, three weeks. I'm ready to roll. We'll be first. We'll open this thing up, we'll sell it out and be on our way."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jan: ‘I Don’t Care’ About DC; Open to Adesanya Rematch

      Jan: ‘I Don’t Care’ About DC; Open to Adesanya Rematch
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Jan: ‘I Don’t Care’ About DC; Open to Adesanya Rematch

      Damon Martin
      via MMA Fighting

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      🤕 Eye poke cuts main event short 🔥 Two insane KOs on the card 📲 We break down Saturday's fights

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Belal Muhammad Suffered No Permanent Damage to Eye

      Belal Muhammad Suffered No Permanent Damage to Eye
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Belal Muhammad Suffered No Permanent Damage to Eye

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC Fight Night Recap 📝

      Catch up on all of Saturday night's fights ➡️

      UFC Fight Night Recap 📝
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Fight Night Recap 📝

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report