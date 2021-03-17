Predicting the Winners of MLB's 10 Most Intriguing Position Battles

0 of 10

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The MLB roster crunch is coming, and for most teams, that means making final decisions on a handful of roster battles.

For some, that decision comes at the end of the roster where guys are fighting for the last spot in the bullpen or a utility role off the bench. For others, the decision carries far more weight as they try to settle on an everyday spot in the lineup or one of the five slots in the starting rotation.

Earlier this month, I wrote an article highlighting each team's most compelling roster battle.

Now we're zeroing in on the 10 most intriguing battles and predicting who will break camp as the winner with a spot on the roster.