    Brandon Graham Reportedly Agrees to Eagles Contract Extension Worth Almost $20M

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) stands on the field during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
    Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles and star defensive end Brandon Graham agreed to a one-year contract extension Monday that will pay him $20 million over the next two seasons, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. 

    Graham was originally set to make $13 million in 2021. Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reported that "most of [the extension] comes in a signing bonus for cap purposes."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

