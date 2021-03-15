Brandon Graham Reportedly Agrees to Eagles Contract Extension Worth Almost $20M

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and star defensive end Brandon Graham agreed to a one-year contract extension Monday that will pay him $20 million over the next two seasons, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Graham was originally set to make $13 million in 2021. Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports reported that "most of [the extension] comes in a signing bonus for cap purposes."

