Final Four Predictions 2021: Odds and Picks for Top NCAA Tournament Teams

As mentioned in the intro, this is not where you want to have the boldest predictions in the room. A low seed might sneak in every now and again (looking at you, Sister Jean), but chances are the chalkier your picks are, the better.

No, that doesn't mean our crystal ball sees all four top seeds advancing this far. The way Michigan wobbled late (three losses in its last five games), the Wolverines could be buried beneath LSU's offensive avalanche and ousted the first weekend.

But there isn't a team seeded lower than third in our final cut. If you wanted to measure the heat of that take on the wing sauce scale, that's barely a sweet barbecue.

Still, accuracy is the aim, and we just can't see an out-of-nowhere run in the works.

First, the easy choices: Gonzaga and Illinois are Final Four-bound.

The Bulldogs are the most complete team in men's college basketball. They are the only school with three players on the Wooden Award's latest ballot: senior forward Corey Kispert, sophomore forward Drew Timme and freshman floor general Jalen Suggs. The Illini closed on a tear (one loss since mid-January) and have two players on that ballot: junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn.

No. 2 seed Ohio State is our selection to emerge from the South Region. Navigating around third-seeded Arkansas (or sixth-seeded Texas Tech) won't be easy, and top-seeded Baylor is video-game-boss good. But the Buckeyes knocked off Michigan and Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament before losing in overtime to Illinois in the championship. They have enough offensive juice to go on a tear, thanks in large part to junior guard Duane Washington Jr. and sophomore forward E.J. Liddell.

Finally, we'll take Texas to escape the East. Michigan is the most vulnerable No. 1 seed in the field. Second-seeded Alabama is the bigger hurdle with an analytically inclined offensive approach and the country's second-best defense, per KenPom.com. But the Longhorns are coming in hot after winning the Big 12 Tournament.

Coach Shaka Smart's club has experience in the backcourt and explosive athleticism up front. The Longhorns can get offense in waves from upperclassmen guards Andrew Jones, Matt Coleman III and Courtney Ramey, while freshman forward (and NBA-first-round-pick-to-be) Greg Brown ranks among the tourney's biggest wild cards.