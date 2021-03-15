Matthew Judon, Patriots Agree to Reported 4-Year, $56M Contract in Free Agency

Terrance Williams/Associated Press

The New England Patriots have upgraded their defense after agreeing to a four-year deal with free-agent pass-rusher Matt Judon worth $56 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Judon will reportedly make $32 million guaranteed in the first two years of the deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former Baltimore Ravens pass-rusher confirmed the news to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, saying, "They chose me."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network initially reported the Patriots were "making a major push" to sign Judon.

New England already reportedly agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal with tight end Jonnu Smith, per Schefter, and a two-year deal with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, per Schefter.

Judon represents another impactful addition after earning Pro Bowl selections in each of the last two years.

The 28-year-old had 19 sacks over his first three seasons despite inconsistent playing time (20 starts in 46 games), but the Grand Valley State product truly broke out in 2019 when he had 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits.

Baltimore used the franchise tag on the linebacker last offseason, and Judon responded with another strong year that featured 50 tackles with six sacks in 14 games. He has remained a key player on a defense that has ranked in the top three of the NFL in points allowed in each of the last three years.

A move to the Patriots should immediately upgrade a defense that had just 24 sacks as a team, tied for sixth-fewest in the NFL. Chase Winovich led New England with just 5.5 sacks in 2020.

After a 7-9 season that represented the first losing record since 2000, the Patriots are spending big to help return to playoff contention in 2021.

Judon leaving also creates more problems for the Ravens, with fellow front-seven players Yannick Ngakoue, Derek Wolfe and Tyus Bowser all hitting free agency this offseason.