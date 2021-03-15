WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 15

3 of 4

The second hour of Raw started with the first of two titles matches scheduled for this week. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenged Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Woods and Alexander had a nice exchange to start the fight. They used quick offense and counters before Kingston tagged in and scored a two-count. Alexander flipped Kingston right into Benjamin's arms for a brutal spinebuster.

The former WWE champion hit a double stomp out of nowhere to give himself a chance to tag Woods and turn things around. Woods and Kingston tried to take them out with simultaneous dives but Benjamin and Alexander had them scouted and took them down at ringside.

We returned from a break to see Alexander and Woods trading strikes. Both men made the tag and we saw Kingston come close to beating Benjamin a few times. He nailed The Gold Standard with Trouble in Paradise and Woods followed up with a diving elbow. They hit their finisher to get the pin and win the tag titles.

As they celebrated with the belts, AJ Styles and Omos came down to the ring. The Phenomenal One congratulated them on their win before saying he and Omos want a shot at the titles at WrestleMania. The New Day accepted the challenge.

Grade: B+

Analysis

As great as it is to see The New Day with the tag titles back, this did not feel like the right time to take the belts off of The Hurt Business. Lashley just won the WWE title and it would have been nice if the group had most of the gold for a little while.

As far as this match is concerned, it was a great exchange between two teams that have been the best Raw has to offer for months. This rivalry has produced some fun encounters but this might have been their best.

The addition of Style and Omos to the tag team division will add some needed variety. Omos is an unknown when it comes to his wrestling ability but his size makes him a threat to anyone. He and Styles have a Shawn Michaels and Diesel thing going that could be great if done right.