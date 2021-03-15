WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 15

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 15March 15, 2021
WWE's Fastlane pay-per-view takes place on Sunday, which means this week's Raw was the red brand's final chance to set anything up for the show.
After winning the United States Championship from Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber, Riddle immediately entered into a feud with Mustafa Ali. This week saw the leader of Retribution get an opportunity to take the title away from him.
Speaking of Lashley, this was The All Mighty's first Raw as the WWE Champion after defeating The Miz to win the title last week.
The Hurt Business may have gained a new championship but it also had to defend the Raw tag titles against The New Day on Monday's show.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's WWE Raw.
The Miz vs. Drew McIntyre
The show opened with a segment that included Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, John Morrison and Sheamus. Predictably, this turned into a fight and led into the first match of the night.
The A-Lister tried to take control early but McIntyre was too powerful for him to keep down. The Scottish Warrior ignored a kick to the chest and hit a brutal headbutt to establish his dominance.
Morrison provided a distraction for his tag team partner but The Miz quickly found himself back on the mat. McIntyre hit a reverse Alabama slam and but as he lined up for the Claymore, JoMo pulled his friend from the ring to save him. This led to the ref kicking him from the ringside area.
Every time The Miz had a moment of offense, McIntyre responded with twice the aggression. He spiked the A-Lister with a Future Shock DDT before nailing him with a Claymore. He refused to make a cover because he wanted to send a message to Lashley by beating The Miz with a full nelson.
Grade: C+
Analysis
The Miz and McIntyre are both veterans who know how to put a match together but their lack of chemistry kept this bout from being anything more than middle-of-the-road.
The opening segment unfolded exactly as you would expect. The Miz wanted a rematch for the WWE title but so did McIntyre. It was logical, but that also made it predictable.
McIntyre using his rival's finisher was a nice way to taunt Lashley. It will be interesting to see if Lashley attempts to hit somebody with a Claymore in retaliation.
Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose
Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose faced Lana and Naomi in a rematch from three weeks ago. Lana and Naomi came out on top in that encounter so Rose and Brooke were looking to rebound from the loss.
Rose and Brooke had the upper-hand and cornered Naomi for some quick tags and double-team offense. The Golden Goddess scored a two-count after a stiff running knee.
Naomi was able to make a tag to Lana after hitting a jawbreaker out of desperation. This led to all four women getting involved at the same time.
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were on commentary but The Queen of Spades left the table to attack Asuka when she came out for some reason. Back in the ring, Brooke hit Lana with a neckbreaker to get the pin.
Grade: C
Analysis
There isn't a lot to say about this match. It wasn't horrible but it wasn't good either. Lana looked better than usual in the ring but that just brought her close to everyone else's level.
The stuff with Asuka and Baszler felt forced and unnecessary. The 50-50 booking with the tag team division is getting old. WWE either needs to commit to making the women's tag titles matter or merge them with the new NXT women's tag titles and let the black and gold brand do it.
The Hurt Business vs. New Day (Raw Tag Titles)
The second hour of Raw started with the first of two titles matches scheduled for this week. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods challenged Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for the Raw Tag Team Championships.
Woods and Alexander had a nice exchange to start the fight. They used quick offense and counters before Kingston tagged in and scored a two-count. Alexander flipped Kingston right into Benjamin's arms for a brutal spinebuster.
The former WWE champion hit a double stomp out of nowhere to give himself a chance to tag Woods and turn things around. Woods and Kingston tried to take them out with simultaneous dives but Benjamin and Alexander had them scouted and took them down at ringside.
We returned from a break to see Alexander and Woods trading strikes. Both men made the tag and we saw Kingston come close to beating Benjamin a few times. He nailed The Gold Standard with Trouble in Paradise and Woods followed up with a diving elbow. They hit their finisher to get the pin and win the tag titles.
As they celebrated with the belts, AJ Styles and Omos came down to the ring. The Phenomenal One congratulated them on their win before saying he and Omos want a shot at the titles at WrestleMania. The New Day accepted the challenge.
Grade: B+
Analysis
As great as it is to see The New Day with the tag titles back, this did not feel like the right time to take the belts off of The Hurt Business. Lashley just won the WWE title and it would have been nice if the group had most of the gold for a little while.
As far as this match is concerned, it was a great exchange between two teams that have been the best Raw has to offer for months. This rivalry has produced some fun encounters but this might have been their best.
The addition of Style and Omos to the tag team division will add some needed variety. Omos is an unknown when it comes to his wrestling ability but his size makes him a threat to anyone. He and Styles have a Shawn Michaels and Diesel thing going that could be great if done right.
Damian Priest vs. Jaxson Ryker
Damian Priest defeated Elias two weeks ago so this week, Jaxson Ryker was looking to even the score. Elias was at ringside but so was Bad Bunny, who had just given R-Truth the 24/7 title back a few minutes earlier.
Priest won the match in about a minute. After it was over, Elias tried to attack Bad Bunny but The Archer of Infamy took him out, too. Morrison came down and distracted them so The Miz could hit Bunny with a guitar from behind. Priest chased him away before checking on his friend.
Grade: D
Analysis
The match between Priest and Ryker was a squash. There is nothing to critique other than the possible setup we saw for a WrestleMania match.
It feels like WWE is building toward Bad Bunny and Priest vs. The Miz and Morrison. WWE is smart to capitalize on the press Bunny is receiving for his Grammy wins on Sunday but a lot of wrestling fans will probably complain about a match like this because some people do not enjoy celebrities getting involved in the action.