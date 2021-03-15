Taysom Hill Congratulates Drew Brees on Retirement: 'I Will Be Forever Grateful'

Bill Feig/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill congratulated Drew Brees on his retirement and thanked him for his mentorship over the past four seasons.

Hill posted a statement on Instagram on Monday, one day after Brees announced he was stepping away from the NFL following a 20-year career:

"Congratulations to one of the best football players I have ever been able to witness play this great game. It has been one of the highlights of my career being able to observe and watch you play. Thank you for showing me what it takes to be a great player in this league. But more importantly, thank you for showing me how to be a good husband and father. I will be forever grateful for the mentor and friend you have been to me."

