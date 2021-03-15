Eagles Rumors: Jacoby Brissett Interests PHI in FA After Carson Wentz Trade

Eagles Rumors: Jacoby Brissett Interests PHI in FA After Carson Wentz TradeMarch 15, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles seem likely to give Jalen Hurts the 2021 season to prove whether he can be their franchise quarterback.
But bringing in a solid veteran as a backup would make sense. One player to keep an eye on is Jacoby Brissett. NFL insider Adam Caplan said on the Inside the Birds podcast Monday that the Eagles "have interest" in the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback.
