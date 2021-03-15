Eagles Rumors: Jacoby Brissett Interests PHI in FA After Carson Wentz Trade

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles seem likely to give Jalen Hurts the 2021 season to prove whether he can be their franchise quarterback.

But bringing in a solid veteran as a backup would make sense. One player to keep an eye on is Jacoby Brissett. NFL insider Adam Caplan said on the Inside the Birds podcast Monday that the Eagles "have interest" in the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

