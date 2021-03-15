    Buccaneers' Updated Salary Cap After Shaquil Barrett's 4-Year, $72M Contract

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) reacts after a play during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly re-signed linebacker Shaquil Barrett to a four-year, $72 million contract before he could become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the deal includes $36 million in guaranteed money. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted it carries a team-friendly $5.6 million salary-cap hit for 2021.

    The Bucs entered the day with $14 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal

      Bucs LB agrees to four-year deal worth up to $72M with $36M fully guaranteed (Schefter)

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Free Agency Live Tracker ✍️

      Get the latest updates and buzz as the legal tampering period begins today 📲

      NFL Free Agency Live Tracker ✍️
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Free Agency Live Tracker ✍️

      Alex Kay
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs’ Stars Make Cap Space

      Mahomes, Kelce and Chris Jones all restructure their contracts to free up cap space before free agency (NFL Network)

      Chiefs’ Stars Make Cap Space
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs’ Stars Make Cap Space

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL free agency: Which Bucs are set to hit the open market?

      NFL free agency: Which Bucs are set to hit the open market?
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      NFL free agency: Which Bucs are set to hit the open market?

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire