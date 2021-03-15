Buccaneers' Updated Salary Cap After Shaquil Barrett's 4-Year, $72M Contract

Buccaneers' Updated Salary Cap After Shaquil Barrett's 4-Year, $72M ContractMarch 15, 2021
Steve Luciano/Associated Press
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reportedly re-signed linebacker Shaquil Barrett to a four-year, $72 million contract before he could become an unrestricted free agent Wednesday.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday the deal includes $36 million in guaranteed money. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted it carries a team-friendly $5.6 million salary-cap hit for 2021.
The Bucs entered the day with $14 million in cap space, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Shaq Barrett Earns $72M Deal
Bucs LB agrees to four-year deal worth up to $72M with $36M fully guaranteed (Schefter)