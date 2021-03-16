NCAA Tournament 2021: Buying or Selling Top Men's Contenders

10 of 10

No. 10

This is not your traditional defensive-minded West Virginia team.

The Mountaineers have allowed 72.1 points per game, giving up over 80 points on eight separate occasions and ranking outside the top 200 nationally in field-goal percentage allowed.

At the same time, this is a better offensive team than West Virginia has had in quite some time with Derek Culver (14.6 PPG, 9.8 RPG) and Miles McBride (15.4 PPG, 39.2 3PT%) leading the way.

It dominates the offensive boards with 13.4 rebounds per game on that end, and that will be a significant feather in its cap when the importance of every possession is ramped up during the NCAA tournament.

After going toe-to-toe with Gonzaga (87-82 loss) and Baylor (94-89 overtime loss) while picking up seven Quadrant 1 wins along the way, the Mountaineers belong in the conversation of top-tier teams nationally.

Bob Huggins knows how to game-plan defensively as well as any head coach in the nation, and that could help offset what could otherwise be their undoing. San Diego State in the second round and a potential Sweet 16 matchup with Houston will test their mettle on the offensive end, but it actually plays to their benefit that those are two defensive-minded teams.

It's the potential Illinois or Oklahoma State meeting in the Elite Eight that is hard to see a way around.

Buy or Sell: Sell

