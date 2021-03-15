Andre Drummond Rumors: Knicks Join Lakers, Nets as Teams Interested in Cavs Star

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The market for Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond is reportedly expanding if he gets bought out after the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks have joined the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets as teams interested in the two-time All-Star.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

