Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan and WWE Fastlane 2021 Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will make its debut on Peacock with Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view.

Sadly, despite how WWE should have pulled out all the stops to make sure this event looked unmissable and the perfect lead-in for WrestleMania 37, the card isn't too impressive.

It revolves around a series of rematches and feuds that will undoubtedly be stalled, with the real outcomes happening in several weeks' time at Raymond James Stadium.

For the most part, this looks like a show you can skip, read the results online and check out any decent clips on YouTube instead of catching it live.

Still, it does have potential to shake things up for the biggest show of the year. So before the pay-per-view begins, let's go through one final round of picks and predictions for WWE Fastlane 2021.