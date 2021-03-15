    Blazers' Damian Lillard on Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: 'Future Extra Bright'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2021
    Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) goes up to dunk over Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington as Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood (5), guard Damian LillardÂ (0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (00) look on during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
    Craig Lassig/Associated Press

    Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard spent the weekend seeing just how bright the future is for Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards and offered some encouragement following Sunday's game:

    Portland and Minnesota split their two contests over the weekend with the Trail Blazers winning Saturday and the Timberwolves bouncing back Sunday.

    Edwards was a primary reason Minnesota won 114-112, as he poured in 34 points on 12-of-24 shooting from the field and 6-of-14 shooting from three-point range.

    The No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft has dealt with some consistency issues this season, but he has scored 21 or more points in six of the last seven games and appears to be rounding into form as a key building block for the Timberwolves for years to come.

    Lillard seems to think so, as well.

