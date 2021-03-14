Video: Patrick Ewing Drops Drake Line After Georgetown Wins Big East Tournament

John Peterson/Associated Press

Georgetown missed the NCAA men's tournament in each of head coach Patrick Ewing's first three seasons and went 9-12 during the 2020-21 campaign.

And then it ripped off four straight wins as the No. 8 seed in the Big East tournament to clinch a spot in the Big Dance.

Talk about "started from the bottom, now we're here."

Ewing entered the postgame locker room following Saturday's blowout 73-48 championship game win over Creighton and dropped Drake's famous lyric before his team erupted in celebration.

It was a stunning showing from the Hoyas, who also cruised past Marquette, knocked out top-seeded Villanova and defeated Seton Hall in the Big East tournament before the head-turning championship performance.

Georgetown's reward is a No. 12 seed in the NCAA men's tournament and a first-round matchup with fifth-seeded Colorado.