Video: Patrick Ewing Drops Drake Line After Georgetown Wins Big East Tournament

Video: Patrick Ewing Drops Drake Line After Georgetown Wins Big East TournamentMarch 15, 2021
Georgetown missed the NCAA men's tournament in each of head coach Patrick Ewing's first three seasons and went 9-12 during the 2020-21 campaign.
And then it ripped off four straight wins as the No. 8 seed in the Big East tournament to clinch a spot in the Big Dance.
Talk about "started from the bottom, now we're here."
Ewing entered the postgame locker room following Saturday's blowout 73-48 championship game win over Creighton and dropped Drake's famous lyric before his team erupted in celebration.
It was a stunning showing from the Hoyas, who also cruised past Marquette, knocked out top-seeded Villanova and defeated Seton Hall in the Big East tournament before the head-turning championship performance.
Georgetown's reward is a No. 12 seed in the NCAA men's tournament and a first-round matchup with fifth-seeded Colorado.
