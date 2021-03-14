NASCAR at Phoenix 2021 Results: Martin Truex Jr. Secures 1st Win of Season

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The NASCAR Cup Series has had plenty of variety in 2021.

Martin Truex Jr. became the fifth driver on the circuit to win in as many races after taking the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway's Instacart 500 on Sunday.

Joey Logano finished second, with Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five. Ryan Blaney won the first stage, while Logano took the second.

But the day belonged to Truex, who led for 64 laps and took control of the race after passing Logano following a late restart. It was a tough result for Logano, who led for a race-high 143 laps.

"I can't really believe it. I'm kind of speechless," Truex said on the Fox broadcast after his win. "This feels pretty amazing, you know? Phoenix has been a tough one for us, and to come here and win this, I wish it was November, but hopefully we can come back here in November and have a shot at being in the final four."

It was a big victory for Truex, who hadn't won in his previous 29 races dating back to June 2020.

"I've got an awesome team," Truex added. "We had a tough year last year. A little bit up and down, a little bit rocky. But really proud of them and...that was a hell of an effort today from everybody."

Up next for NASCAR is the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday on Fox at 3 p.m. ET.