NBA Trade Rumors: How Play-in Tournament for Playoffs Is Impacting 2021 Deadline

There may be more buyers than sellers before the March 25 NBA trade deadline.

Per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, "multiple NBA executives" believe the "installation of the play-in tournament has made some teams in the middle of the pack less inclined to be sellers at the deadline than in years past."

