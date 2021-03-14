    NBA Trade Rumors: How Play-in Tournament for Playoffs Is Impacting 2021 Deadline

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2021

    Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
    Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

    There may be more buyers than sellers before the March 25 NBA trade deadline. 

    Per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, "multiple NBA executives" believe the "installation of the play-in tournament has made some teams in the middle of the pack less inclined to be sellers at the deadline than in years past."

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

