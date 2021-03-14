Zach Ertz Trade Rumors: Eagles TE 'Increasingly Impatient' Waiting for Deal

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

Zach Ertz is ready to move on from the Philadelphia Eagles, and he's ready to do so right now.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday that the three-time Pro Bowler is growing "increasingly impatient" with the team amid trade interest from multiple organizations. The Eagles refuse to release him, Pelissero said.

Mike Silver of NFL Network reported last Sunday that "multiple teams have called" about the availability of the star.

The Eagles are reportedly looking for a third- or fourth-round pick in exchange for Ertz, Pelissero said.

Ertz is set to enter the final year of his contract, fresh off of a career-worst season amid an ankle injury that limited him to just 11 games, the lowest total throughout his career. Finishing his season with 335 yards on 36 receptions, Ertz never found the end zone after one touchdown in the first game of the season.

It was a noticeable decrease from his past three seasons, when he earned his Pro Bowl selections and averaged 967.7 yards and 7.3 touchdowns per year.

Philadelphia is entering a rebuild following their four-win campaign, and the departure of Ertz would be the second major domino to fall following the trade that sent quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. In exchange, the Eagles nabbed a third-round pick in the 2021 draft and a conditional second-round pick for the year that follows.

Moving Ertz would be a major financial victory for the Eagles. Over the Cap projects the team to be above the salary cap for 2021, and Ertz counts for $12.5 million against that.

Without him, Dallas Goedert would step into a bigger role after three seasons splitting time with Ertz. The South Dakota State product, a second-round pick by the team in 2018, averaged 524 yards and three touchdowns through 11 games in 2020.