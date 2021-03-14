Rockets Trade Rumors: Christian Wood 'As Close to Untouchable as Possible'

Darren Abate/Associated Press

With the Houston Rockets in the midst of a historic losing streak, the only player they're not open to dealing as the NBA trade deadline approaches is the player whose absence began the downward trend.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, center Christian Wood is the only player on the team who is "as close to untouchable as possible" leading up to March 25.

Wood hasn't played—and the Rockets haven't won—since Feb. 4, when he went down with a right ankle sprain.

Wood was averaging a career-high 22.0 points on 55.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.1 percent from deep, with 10.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game prior to his injury. John Wall has done his best to lead the team in Wood's absence, with 21.0 points and 6.0 assists per game, while Eric Gordon has tacked on 17.8 points per game.

Demarcus Cousins has stepped up at center, but his production pales in comparison to Wood. In the role, Cousins is averaging 9.6 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Houston's woes could end Tuesday, since head coach Stephen Silas said Wood was "coming along" and may be able to return against the Atlanta Hawks (h/t Ben DuBose of Rockets Wire).

Granted, Wood hasn't been the only problem for the Rockets lately, since they've dealt with injuries to Wall, Gordon and Danuel House Jr. throughout the losing span, which currently ties the second-longest run in franchise history. The Rockets have two games to go before they tie the longest losing streak in franchise history, which dates back to 1968.

It seems that a Rockets rebuild will be centered around Wood, who joined the group from the Detroit Pistons in a sign-and-trade this offseason. It would provide some stability for the NBA journeyman, a UNLV product who has played for six different teams since he joined the league in 2015.