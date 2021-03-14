    Shaquill Griffin Rumors: Seahawks Won't 'Break the Bank' for CB's Contract

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 14, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin (26) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    The Seattle Seahawks are seemingly going to allow Shaquill Griffin's free agency to take its course.

    ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that "the door is not shut" on Griffin's return, but the team won't "break the bank" for the cornerback. Per the report, he may be expecting a similar deal to the ones signed by James Bradberry and Byron Jones last season, in the $14.5 million to $16.5 million range for annual average value. 

    The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

    Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Trent Williams will be free agents.

    On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans.

    With Watt off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett, and cornerback Richard Sherman are the biggest impact players available on defense.

