    Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Evaluating OL for Russell Wilson Amid Trade Buzz

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 14, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in action against the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    Amid rumors that quarterback Russell Wilson could be on the way out of Seattle, the Seahawks are looking for an offensive lineman to try to keep him around, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

    In February, Wilson said he was "tired of getting hit all the time" (h/t Jonathan Warner of NBC Sports). The 32-year-old has been sacked 394 times in his nine seasons in the league, more than any other quarterback in that time span.

    While the eight-time Pro Bowler reportedly "has not demanded a trade," the Seahawks are apparently prepared to do what they can to keep him around.

    Carson Wentz was the latest domino to fall in the trade market as he was shipped to the Indianapolis Colts, where he will be reunited with head coach Frank Reich.

    The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape by agreeing to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

    Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Wilson and Sam Darnold are among the other quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

    Related

      Free agent offensive linemen the Seahawks could pursue

      Free agent offensive linemen the Seahawks could pursue
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Free agent offensive linemen the Seahawks could pursue

      John P. Gilbert
      via Field Gulls

      Alex Smith Eyes Contract with Team He Can Compete for Starting Job

      Alex Smith Eyes Contract with Team He Can Compete for Starting Job
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Alex Smith Eyes Contract with Team He Can Compete for Starting Job

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Allen Robinson Won't Sign Tag

      Bears WR has 'zero plans' to sign the franchise tag in the 'immediate future' (ESPN)

      Allen Robinson Won't Sign Tag
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Allen Robinson Won't Sign Tag

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      CHI Taking 'Big Swing' at Russ

      Bears are going to shoot their shot at Wilson who is 'intrigued by' Chicago's offensive system and market (ESPN)

      CHI Taking 'Big Swing' at Russ
      NFL logo
      NFL

      CHI Taking 'Big Swing' at Russ

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report