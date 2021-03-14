Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Evaluating OL for Russell Wilson Amid Trade Buzz

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

Amid rumors that quarterback Russell Wilson could be on the way out of Seattle, the Seahawks are looking for an offensive lineman to try to keep him around, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

In February, Wilson said he was "tired of getting hit all the time" (h/t Jonathan Warner of NBC Sports). The 32-year-old has been sacked 394 times in his nine seasons in the league, more than any other quarterback in that time span.

While the eight-time Pro Bowler reportedly "has not demanded a trade," the Seahawks are apparently prepared to do what they can to keep him around.

Carson Wentz was the latest domino to fall in the trade market as he was shipped to the Indianapolis Colts, where he will be reunited with head coach Frank Reich.

The splash move came on the heels of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams shaking up the NFL landscape by agreeing to swap quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff, while the Lions also received two first-round picks and a third-rounder in the deal.

Meanwhile, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson tops the list of players in the rumor mill after his reported trade request following a disappointing 4-12 season. Outside of Watson, Wilson and Sam Darnold are among the other quarterbacks who have been linked to moves.

