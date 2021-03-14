Raiders Rumors: Patrick Peterson, Richard Sherman, Xavier Rhodes Linked to Vegas

Stew Milne/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are rumored to be looking for "an established vet corner" this offseason, and three candidates have cropped up as possibilities, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler.

Patrick Peterson, Richard Sherman and Xavier Rhodes were three free agents linked to the Raiders in the pair's report Sunday.

Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler who has been with the Arizona Cardinals since 2011, allowed passers to grab 67.1 percent of balls under his coverage, giving up five touchdowns. He also tacked on three interceptions. But the 30-year-old missed the Pro Bowl for the second straight year after he earned the nod in each of his first eight seasons in the NFL.

One of the biggest names in the league since he joined the Seattle Seahawks as a fifth-round pick out of Stanford in 2011, Sherman is coming off of his third season in San Francisco, though he only appeared in five games because of injuries. A better measure of his performance would be to look at his 2019 campaign, when he earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection with three interceptions and a 62.3 completion percentage, allowing just one touchdown under his coverage.

As for Rhodes, who joined the Indianapolis Colts after a Pro Bowl season in 2019—what would be his final season with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him with the No. 25 pick out of Florida State in 2013—he delivered a one-year deal.

While he missed out on his fourth Pro Bowl selection, he allowed receivers to complete just 51.9 percent of passes under his coverage, which is better than nearly every cornerback that did earn a selection to the game (h/t Jim Ayello of the Indianapolis Star).

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Any of the three would be an upgrade for the Raiders, who were one of the league's worst passing defenses in 2020, allowing a seventh-most 263.3 passing yards per game. Nicholas Morrow, who had a 67.7 completion percentage against him with three touchdowns at the position in 2020, is a free agent, as is Nevin Lawson (67.2 completion percentage, five touchdowns in 2020).