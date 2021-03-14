Bears' Last-Minute Guide to 2021 NFL Free Agency

3 of 3

Quarterback

The Bears have to figure out their quarterback situation if they hope to be a legitimate contender in the near future. Unfortunately, they don't have the cap space to bring in any sort of long-term answer at the position through free agency.

Bringing back Trubisky may be the top option for Chicago as things currently stand, and that's not an ideal one. Veterans like Ryan Fitzpatrick and Marcus Mariota could also be on the open market—signing any of these players will require additional cap space—and they represent the sort of potential placeholders that Chicago is likely to target.

The bottom line is that the Bears would be best served by targeting a quarterback in the draft, though it may not be willing to rely entirely on Nick Foles while a rookie prepares himself to be an NFL starter.

Interior Offensive Line

The Bears have been shuffling the interior of their offensive line ever since the retirement of guard Kyle Long last offseason—and given his injury history, really, before then.

In 2020, 10 different offensive linemen took snaps, with eight of them seeing at least 300 reps. Unsurprisingly, running the ball was an exercise in inconsistency, as Chicago ranked 21st with a 4.2 yards-per-carry average.

Long recently announced his plans to resume his playing career, but he may not view Chicago as an ideal home. If the Bears had the cap space, New England Patriots guard Joe Thuney would likely be their ideal free-agent target.

Thuney has never been a Pro Bowler, but he's also never missed a start—something that cannot be said about Long in Chicago. Of course, Thuney is also likely to be one of the most coveted linemen available for this reason. Austin Blythe, who has played both center and guard, could be a more realistic option.

Offensive Tackle

As is the case along the interior, Chicago has been searching for steady bookend tackles for some time. Once the Bears find their answer at quarterback, protecting him will be a major priority. In 2020, left tackle Charles Leno Jr. was responsible for six penalties and five sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

Unfortunately, the tackle market isn't a robust one, with Russell Okung and Alejandro Villanueva topping the list of available left tackles. Given the Bears' cap situation, they may not be able to chase one of the top options anyway.

Once again, this is a hole that will likely need to be addressed in the draft—barring a surprise move that generates a substantial amount of cap room before Wednesday.

